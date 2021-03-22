A few days before the new OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Watch are unveiled, expect more details and images will be revealed both officially and unofficially. We’re also learning this early about the OnePlus Nord N10 successor as renders have been revealed recently by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks). The first OnePlus Nord phone was introduced back in July. The OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 followed as few months later for other markets. The mid-rangers are getting follow-up models this year.

The next-gen OnePlus Nord N10 is called this early as “Ebba”. The smartphone is said to come with a shiny metal frame. The rear panel may be glossy. Dimensions may be 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm with the rear camera bump at 10.3mm.

With the given dimensions, the device is slightly lighter and slimmer compared to the original OnePlus Nord but almost same as the first Oneplus N10. It may be at 6.49-inches with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter on the top left area. The display will be flat similar to the OnePlus Nord N10. The chin seems a little bit pronounced.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The battery and camera system are expected to be improved so performance may also be better. The price is expected to be competitive as well.

OnePlus 9 Series

As for the upcoming OnePlus 9 phones, we saw a new set of images of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 phones.

OnePlus 9 Pro (1), OnePlus 9 (2,3)

A OnePlus 9R 5G is also expected to launch but will be exclusive for India. In a couple of days, we will confirm everything we know about the new OnePlus flagship series.