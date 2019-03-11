Another leak about the upcoming OnePlus 7 phone has surfaced. The flagship smartphone from the Chinese OEM is now listed on Giztop, complete with the specs and pricing. It’s currently “out of stock” so it’s really not available yet. We don’t think this is a legit listing yet. Perhaps the web admin made a mistake of advance publishing but we’re not complaining. The phone has been a hot topic since November last year when we first learned OnePlus 7 won’t implement 5G tech.

Giztop lists the OnePlus with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, fast screen unlock, 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 48MP + 20MP + 5MP triple rear shooters, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery with 44W super fast Dash charging. The phone runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie based on Oxygen OS 9.

The next-gen OnePlus flagship runs on the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. Rumor has it will offer 5G support but there is no confirmation yet.

The OnePlus 7 5G model may be more expensive but not that expensive. We’ve seen several images and renders leaked, showing no notch or camera hole.

The phone may not have a wireless charging yet but let’s wait and see. Price listed is $569.

VIA: Gizstop