OnePlus is definitely living up to its ‘Never Settle’ tagline. We may not know how many units the company sells each year for every model that comes out but it’s now on its fifth year of launching flagship phone offerings. Next to be unveiled is the OnePlus 6T which we think will be much different from the OnePlus 6 introduced earlier this 2018. The device will go official later on October 30 as the OnePlus 6T Launch Event will happen in New York and India.

India is one of OnePlus’ key markets. The OnePlus 6T was actually sighted on Amazon India earlier this week where we noted the October 30 release.

The phone is expected to hit a US mobile carrier for the first time officially. It may come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch. It was earlier thought to have triple rear cameras but several image renders and a 360-degree video already presented dual rear cameras.

The OnePlus 6T will only have small design changes and we’re sure it will not have a headphone jack nor offer wireless charging support. To review the specs, the OnePlus 6T will sport a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, selfie camera, vertical dual camera with LED flash, waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 845 processor, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus will release the 6T phone in India on November 2 and then China on the 5th of November. If you pre-order, you can receive a free pair of Bullet Type-C headphones and INR 500 cashback. All you need to do as part of pre-order is get a gift card worth INR 1,000.

The European mainland and the UK will receive the OnePlus 6T beginning November 6, 8:00 AM GMT and 10:00 AM, respectively. The United States will also receive the phone on the same day. Who’s excited about the OnePlus 6T?

VIA: GSMArena

SOURCE: Amazon India