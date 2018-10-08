The OnePlus 6T will be released on October 17. It’s only one of many new Android flagship phones that will be announced this month. The phone has been confirmed several times already and now we’re only waiting for the official launch. We’re excited to see the smartphone hitting a US carrier, complete with its under-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch, and triple rear cameras. We’re certain it won’t have wireless charging, as well as, a headphone jack but OnePlus isn’t worried.

OnePlus is unveiling the phone in India next week and so we’re not surprised when we saw this listing on Amazon India. The smartphone will be released in the market on October 30. Pre-order appears to be open now so we’re assuming the October 30 will also be the start of shipping those orders and hit the shelves of select retailers and stores.

The specs and features of the OnePlus 6T we know so far include the following: 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, waterdrop notch, selfie camera, vertical dual camera, LED flash, Snapdragon 845 processor, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

We’ve seen several image renders and a 360-degree video already. We believe OnePlus is going to ‘Unlock the Speed‘ with this device. We’re no longer sure about the triple camera setup because recent renders only show a pair.

