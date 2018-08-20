The arrival of OnePlus 6T isn’t surprising because the Chinese OEM always releases a phone from its “T” line a few months after the flagship model is launched. We haven’t really started the speculations or leaks unlike the previous years but now, we’re hearing the smartphone will have its first official US carrier partner in T-Mobile. This is an exclusive deal but the device will still be available unlocked which means you can still use a SIM card from any other compatible network in the country.

This is the first time OnePlus has officially teamed up with a carrier in the United States. It indicates progress because an American company trusts another brand from China while there are issues involving Huawei, ZTE, and the US government.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 6T officially this coming October or November. We can expect a T-Mobile variant and an unlocked model. The unlocked OnePlus 6T will be the standard global version that is usually introduced by the company.

The OEM is really targeting Samsung, HTC, and LG and the other bigger names by introducing premium phones with affordable prices. Well, any phone priced beyond $500 isn’t exactly affordable but that is still almost half the price of what Samsung is selling.

OnePlus may not exactly beat Samsung (not yet) but it can overtake LG and HTC in many ways. We don’t know exactly how many units OnePlus has sold since the launch but we know it’s the fastest selling OnePlus phone having sold one million (1M) in 22 days.

Some rumors recently popped up, giving us ideas about the upcoming OnePlus 6T including that OPPO R17 leak. So what’s OPPO has got to do with OnePlus? In case you’ve been living under a rock, the two are related. Both have the same owners so we most probably, we’re assuming, they have the same designers, manufacturing process, and factory.

The OPPO R17 may be the predecessor of the OnePlus 6T so it’s exciting to look at the specs: 6.4-inch Full-HD+, 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, Adreno 615 GPU, Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 16MP and 5MP dual cameras, 25MP selfie shooted, and a under-display fingerprint sensor in front.

The OPPO R17 runs on ColorOS but the OnePlus 6T will have the latest OxygenOS. Of course, those two are based on Android. Definitely, this one will also have the same notch and same design. Nothing major will change in the look and feel but it will come with some bump in the specs and features.

