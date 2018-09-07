The OnePlus 6T’s impending launch is still unconfirmed. Some are saying there is a possibility the device will be unveiled in January but then again we’ve been seeing numerous renders and leaks, including that retail box. The latest appearance of the OnePlus 6T shows the classic OnePlus Red color. Thanks to Weibo for being a reliable source when it comes to upcoming devices from top Chinese OEMs. Interestingly, this is different from the OnePlus 6T earlier posted on the same website.

The latest OnePlus 6T image shows a waterdrop notch (teardrop notch). The front of the phone looks a lot like the Oppo F9 that rolled out about three weeks ago. We said it has a unique looking notch and we’re seeing the same on the OnePlus 6T.

Let’s compare:

We don’t think there is much mystery now especially since the person who posted the image on Weibo said “appearance is no suspense”. That could mean most of the details we’ve been hearing may turn out real.

The back of the OnePlus 6T can then be compared to the OnePlus 6 Red with the vertical orientation of the cameras. We actually see three cameras although one could just be that LED flash.

We don’t see a fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T so this could then be likened to the Oppo R17 which arrived with triple rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus team appear to be combining the designs of OnePlus and Oppo phones. That’s something we welcome because this means the 6T will have the best of everything.

The OnePlus 6T is said to be announced next month. We’re looking at November 20 or 21 with an immediate market release.

VIA: SlashGear