Never Settle. Again. OnePlus never settles with just one product to offer the market as it is now discontinuing the OnePlus 3T. This model was introduced last year in November as a new variant of the OnePlus 3 variant. Putting an end to the phone for the company doesn’t mean it’s not selling. In this case, OnePlus is expected to announce its 2017 flagship–the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 3T is said to be the most successful OnePlus device yet according to the company. We still don’t know how many units have been sold but the Chinese OEM is saying it’s been selling fast. The Gunmetal 128GB version earlier stopped selling. It’s regularly updated and the last one was for an open beta software. A Midnight Black Llimited Edition was also sold after the phone received Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

We’re still trying to remove that controversial commercial from our memory. Apparently, stocks are also running out. OnePlus is calling for 3T buyers to finally make their purchase. You can buy one from HERE for only $439.

We can feel OnePlus is about to reveal the OnePlus 5. It already confirmed the Snapdragon 835 processor and fingerprint scanner plus teased the four color variants. So far, we know OnePlus is teaming up with DxoMark for the OnePlus 5, it may have a dual camera setup, and a number of images were already leaked.

SOURCE: OnePlus