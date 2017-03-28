It’s for real. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is definitely real and the Chinese OEM just announced the limited edition version of the OnePlus 3T as we mentioned a few days ago. This special version is now available since sales just started today, March 28, in Hong Kong, Europe, and North America. There is no mention when the phone will be released in China and in other countries but it should be ready soon.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition will be out in limited batches because it takes time to get the correct deep black coating OnePlus designers want. With some 14-micron coating on naked aluminum, each unit is done in a precise and time-consuming process as described. We don’t have an idea how many pieces will be made exactly but for those interested to get one, you may buy now online. Price is set at $479 for the 128GB model.

To review, here are the specs and features of the OnePlus 3T smartphone: 5.5 inch Gorilla Glass 4 Optic AMOLED screen, 1080p Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, Adreno 530 GPU, 6GB RAM 64GB or 128GB, fingerprint sensor, 16MP rear Sony IMX 298 Sensor (PDAF, f/2.0, 4K video), 16MP font-facing Samsung camera, and a 3400 mAh (non-removable) battery that can be charged by Dash Charge technology.

SOURCE: OnePlus