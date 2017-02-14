We’re tempted to ask if you have a date for tonight but no, we won’t lest we want you to start being dramatic about your non-existent love life or current issues with your significant other. Honestly, we’re more interested with new promos for Valentine’s Day aside from Pokemon GO receiving Gen 2 monsters and that $0.99 sale on OrangePixel. We’re hoping to hear more special announcements today so stay tuned.

Promise, we want you to have a good time even just with your friends. If not, we’re afraid you’d be spending this evening alone. Well, maybe that’s fine for geeks as long as you have your smartphone, tablet, or computer and guaranteed fast internet connection. It’s okay, we totally understand. We’ve been there.

In an attempt to sell the new OnePlus 3T, OnePlus has posted a new video that we think isn’t appropriate for all audiences (read: NSFW). Watch the video below:

We’re not trying to be prude here but man, this OnePlus never really settles, huh? A few seconds into the video, we understood that it’s the phone. It’s obvious that they’re talking about a new OnePlus smartphone, a beast, as the other lady describes it.

Did the marketing guys confuse the word ‘promo’ and ‘porno’ again? Sorry, no. Nope. Nope. Nope.

But why are we sharing this?!?

On a serious note, this OnePlus 3T is really available just like the rest of us . It’s up for purchase in Italy for €439 for the 64GB model and €439 for the 128GB model (Gunmetal only). The basic variant is available in both Gunmetal and Soft Gold. Buy straight from OnePlus Italy or the US Store.

SOURCE: OnePlus