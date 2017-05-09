OnePlus seems to be busy now with the upcoming OnePlus 5. We’ve heard bits of information but most of them are considered as rumors and speculations. Just recently, we were shown design sketches that gave us an idea of the features of the new flagship. Before the device is announced, we usually expect price cuts on the current models such as the OnePlus 3T.

There is no official announcement yet but OnePlus has already stopped selling the 128GB OnePlus 3T. This is according to a redditor known as Rediwed who shared the news that the Chinese OEM will stop selling the 128GB version of the OnePlus 3T.

We’re not sure if the main reason is the impending arrival of the OnePlus 5 or there is no more stock. There is also the idea that Samsung removed the 128GB UFS 2.0 storage out of production already. This information is a more probable reason because OnePlus can’t do anything about.

Interestingly, one OnePlus representative was quoted saying that the company needs to focus efforts on one flagship device. The Gunmetal 128GB version of the OnePlus 3T will no longer be available for sale. If you own one, support will still be provided by the company. But if you really want a new OnePlus phone, we suggest you wait for the OnePlus 5. There won’t be a OnePlus 4 as the startup is skipping OnePlus 4.

VIA: Reddit