The OnePlus 5 is coming. We’re certain about this especially after numerous leaked images, teasers, and benchmark sightings. The design sketches and Weibo posts somehow confirmed the next-gen smartphone. There’s also the AnTuTu document which tells us that it’s about to be announced in China. This time, a prototype image which appears to be more legit pops up. This may not be the final design but we think it’s closer.

Others may not really notice the difference because it still reminds of you of the OnePlus 3. It looks different from the Weibo image if we are to note the antenna line, shape of the dual camera setup, and placing of flash. The color and finish seem to be the same though.

Some of the specs and details we know so far include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, Adreno 540 GPU, 64GB internal storage, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 16MP front-facing camera, and a 16MP selfie cam. We want the phone to have a fingerprint scanner but this new image doesn’t show any. It could be located in front, embedded on the home button. Phone is expected to still run Oxygen OS based on the Nougat platform. Nothing more to say about this new image but we can’t wait to see the next-gen OnePlus that skipped the number ‘4’ because it is said to be bad luck.

VIA: Android Authority