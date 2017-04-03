As of the moment, we can all be happy that OnePlus continues to develop software for the flagship OnePlus 3T alongside the slightly older OnePlus 3. This means that OnePlus 3 owners can still rest assured that the OxygenOS software to their phones will still be updated for the time being, although time will come when this might change. That said, a new OxygenOS Open Beta version is out for both phones, and it’s got some new features you might want to try.

The new versions are OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 3 and OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 3T. They are basically bringing the same new feature sets for the phones. Notable is the addition of an all new launcher, with support for 7.1.1 shortcuts. There’s also a “Gaming Do Not Disturb” mode, so you don’t get notifications over your full screen games. There’s also an automatic Night Mode that adjusts the colors of your display to make it easier on the eyes during night time.

Late last year, OnePlus streamlined its software flow by making official their Open Beta program for users who want the bleeding edge software but don’t care so much about the bugs. Of course, if you choose to use the Open Beta versions, your OTA will only be Open Beta updates moving forward. If you’re on the Open Beta program right now for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, these updates will arrive via OTA. Otherwise, if you’re on the official stable version and you want to try the beta, that will require you to flash the image, and some data might be compromised.

For the complete list of new features and information on how to install the software, check out the source links below.

SOURCE: OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T