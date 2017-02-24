Samsung is launching the Galaxy Tab S3 at next week’s Mobile World Congress. It will be its main product offering because the Galaxy S8 will be delayed for one month. The latter will officially be introduced to the public on March 29 and will be released on April 21. It is also said to be shown off to a private group of consumers and suppliers.

As for the Galaxy Tab S3, the next-gen Android tablet will be more special because it will come with an S-Pen. We knew that it’s arriving as early as August last year but was pushed to 2017. The device already surfaced at GFXBench where we learned it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been leaked a number of times already. A manual was also spotted and it already reached the NCC in Taiwan. Some images on its system dump were discovered and even confirmed some features for other devices.

Today, we have a new set of images that was published exlusively by TechnoBuffalo. These photos look close to being real as they appear to be professional renders. We can clearly see the S-Pen, Samsung logo on the top bezel, slight bump of the rear camera, and an oval power/fingeprint button between two capacitive buttons. The tablet appears in two colors: black and white (or silver).

The stylus will remind you more of a Microsoft Surface Pen than the S-Pen. At the moment, we are not sure if Samsung will be selling the stylus separately from the device.

One image tells us that tablet can also be docked in a portable keyboard so you can be more productive and be able to do some computing tasks.

This Galaxy Tab S3 also seems to be poised as a hybrid tablet ready for business and professional use. It can very well rival the Surface Pro and the iPad Pro. Specs we know so far include a 9.6-inch AMOLED display, 4:3 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 820 chipset, and 32GB/128GB storage. We also learned that audio technology will be tuned by AKG, a subsidiary of Harman.

VIA: TechnoBuffalo