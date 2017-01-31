The Samsung Galaxy S8 may not be ready in time for the Mobile World Congress but the South Korean tech giant is going to introduce a new tablet. This has been confirmed by the company and now we’re interested to see the Galaxy Tab S3. As early as August last year, we learned about its development and soon confirmed the WiFi and LTE versions would be pushed to 2017. And just last week, it surfaced on GFXBench powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820.

Samsung will be making the official announcement on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It’s obviously the next-gen follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S2 model first released in August 2015. It’s been over a year since a new Galaxy S was announced but between those months, Samsung has released variants of different Galaxy Tab models.

During this year’s MWC, Samsung is said to focus on the Galaxy Tab S3 being a premium flagship device. It will arrive in two versions—the WiFi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). The tablet already runs Android Nougat out of the box but we’re not sure what version exactly. It’s certainly thin at only 5.6mm and is expected to be more powerful. As for the specs, the tablet features a 9.6-inch screen with 20148 x 1536 pixel resolution, Qualcomm S820 chipset, 4GB RAM, and a 5MP rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3’s WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity have been certified earlier in January. We’re assuming the tablet is being tested so it’s fully ready for launch. As for the pricing, it could be around $600 which is 700,000 won in Korea.

VIA: etnews

SOURCE: FCC