Samsung is launching a new premium flagship tablet at the MWC 2017. In case you didn’t know, the Galaxy Tab S3 will be the South Korean tech giant’s main offering at this year’s tech event in Barcelona. The company isn’t unveiling the Galaxy S8 but may show off a prototype before the April launch. And so our focus is on this Android tablet that bears some interesting features like the S-Pen stylus the traditionally comes with the Note series.

A tablet with model number SM-T820 was recently approved by the National Communications Commission (NCC). Just like the FCC in the US and TENAA in China, passing through NCC means the product is ready for release in Taiwan. The tablet is said to have been certified already (Certification no: CCAH17LP0380T2) since February 8 so it’s been almost two weeks.

What’s interesting about this information is that the SM-T820 is not compatible with any mobile network. This could mean it doesn’t have cellular connectivity or it won’t have any 3G or 4G variant–only WiFi. It’s not yet clear though if such LTE model mentioned before will also be available or if the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with S-Pen will only support WiFi.

Other information we gathered recently include mentions of Samsung’s manufacturing plants across Asia: South Korea; Tianjin, Huizhou, and Shenzhen in China; and Vietnam. Specs and features we know so far are the following: 9.7-inch screen, 2048 × 1536 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, POGO-style keyboard cover, and the S Pen.

VIA: Blog of Mobile