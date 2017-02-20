Aside from the Galaxy S8, Samsung also has the Galaxy Tab S3 to try and see if its new safety protocols and Quality Assurance tests are effective. The South Korean tech giant doesn’t need to risk the next Note model to commit the same mistake. Not that the S8 and Tab S3 are “free chances” to make it right this time but Samsung certainly needs to lest they want to lose more customers. Honestly, the company needs to be more careful in the coming months especially since its heir and top executive was recently arrested and charged with bribery.

That’s additional bad publicity for Samsung but we believe they can still rise from the ashes if the next Galaxy premium flagship device will impress the mobile market. This Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has a big potential since it’s said to come with an S Pen stylus, Nougat out of the box, new Grace UX, and more. We want to see an iris scanner but we haven’t heard anything like it yet.

We’ll get to see the real one at the MWC this coming February 26 but sighted somewhere online were illustrations of the Galaxy Tab S3 with the S Pen stylus. It’s actually the manual of the Tab S3 that is said to already run Android Nougat. Some other juicy details include that Screen Off Memo feature and some connector for a keyboard dock. Screen Off Memo has been around for the Note line but this is the first time it will be available on a Samsung tablet.

We know this one is a premium flagship device and it has a potential to be the best premium Android tablet for 2017 and probably at the same time, as one of the best Windows tablets. Other features of the Tab S3 include a home button finger scanner, USB Type-C connector, stereo sound via the four speakers, Air Command, plus more drawing and writing functions that used to be available on previous Notes.

VIA: Galaxy Club