Samsung will be focusing on tablets for this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Yup, there won’t be any new Galaxy S phone as the S8 will be delayed until late March or early April. There are rumors that the South Korean tech giant will be showing off the smartphone to suppliers and top customers at a private event but everything is still unconfirmed. What we’re certain for this year is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. The next premium flagship tablet from the company is sure to be launched later in February.

Samsung already teased this high-end tablet in their official press invite. What’s good about this tablet is that a Windows version will also be available apart from the Android model. This one is also expected to come with an S-Pen stylus so we have in idea that this will be ready for more professional and enterprise use.

We already have an idea about the specs: 9.7-inch Super AMOLED QXGA display, 2048 × 1536 resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage. There is also a possibility that an 8-inch version will be released. This is the first time though we’re seeing a picture of the Galaxy Tab S3. It doesn’t look any different from the other Tab S models but this one appears with a stylus now.

We also heard the Galaxy Tab S3 will arrive in silver instead of white as in previous models. There will still be a black version, of course, plus the WiFi and 4G LTE variants. When it comes to imaging, the tablet is said to have a 12MP rear camera plus a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for the pricing, we know it will not come cheap. Rumor has it that it will be sold for around $580 which is really expensive for a tablet. There are still more expensive tablets but Samsung is expected to be more careful with pricing especially after the Note 7 fiasco.

VIA: WinFuture