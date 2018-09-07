After the LG V35 ThinQ and Pixel 2 XL promo on Project Fi, another phone is being offered at a lower price. We can’t say it if the reason is that it’s not selling well but we choose to believe a new one is coming real soon. It’s only now the Moto X4 with Android One has reached Project Fi so the deal is very much welcome. Android One Moto X4 being offered here includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The new 64GB version costs $299 but only in Sterling Blue (with a $120 discount). Meanwhile, the older 32GB Android One Moto X4 is down to $249 with activation (Super Black only) from the original retail price of $399.

Since we first heard about the Moto X4, thanks to a leak by an official retail distributor. The phone hit the FCC before impending launch and it was launched as the first Android One in the US.

We’ve got our Moto X4 hands-on feature and we quickly noted it would launch as a new Android One smartphone. The Project Fi Moto X4 has been delayed due to production issues but it also appeared as an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone offering, as well as, on Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg.

The Project Fi deal is tempting. We don’t think the financing plus protection and coverage are included though. If you may remember, the Android One phone was once offered with extra credits and part of a buy one get one deal. But what makes this new Project Fi deal is the additional RAM and storage since the original release only had 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.



Buy Moto X4 with Android One on Project Fi HERE or from Motorola.com