Google definitely wants to expand the Android community some more as it sets to add Android One to Project Fi. The latter is the tech giant’s very own wireless network that offers fast connectivity to consumers as made possible by teaming up the top 4G LTE carriers in the United States. The service is still limited but the company has been working on to support more devices.

You can soon get a hold of an Android One phone on Project Fi. The first phone is the Moto X4 by Motorola. We learned about this since earlier this month and it’s almost ready for our consumption. This is one of the Android team’s many efforts to bring Android One to new areas.

We’ve got our hands-on preview of the Moto X4 last month but even before the official launch, we saw its FCC listing, as well as, several leaks. This Android One Moto X4 for Project Fi offers pure Android mobile experience. There are still pre-installed apps but they’ve been curated to benefit the basic needs. Some special features include the Google Assistant, Google Play Protect, Google Photos, and Google Duo for quality video calling. Before this year ends, Android Oreo will be released for the Moto X4.

To review, specs of the Moto X4 include a 12MP plus 8MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front-facing shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 5.2-inch Full HD screen, and a 3000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging. The last feature is major as 15 minutes of charging will give the phone an extra six hours of battery.

The Android One Moto x4 costs $399. You can purchase it from Project Fi in the US. The Sterling Blue and Super Black Moto X4 versions of the Moto X4 are now up for pre-order. Trade-ins are welcome if you have an older Nexus device. You can get as much as $165 credit you can use depending on the Nexus model. A $50 Project credit will also be given if you start trading in by October 5.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)