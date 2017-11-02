Just yesterday, we told you about the Moto X4 being now sold at Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg. It was first released as an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone offering and was delayed on Project Fi as an Android One phone. We’ve got our quick hands-on it a couple of months ago when it was launched and after hitting the FCC. If you may remember, the Moto X4 was even leaked by an official retail distributor. This week, Motorola has started to list the Moto X4 on its website.

The phone is ready unlocked which means you can use any SIM from Google Fi, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. You can choose from either the Super Black or Silver version. The phone sports a 5.2-inch LTPS IPS touchscreen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 12MP + 8MP advanced dual rear-facing cameras, 16MP front-facing camera, 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, fingerprint sensor, microSD slot for storage expansion, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone is IP68-rated with water and dust-resistance. Making the phone more interesting is Amazon Alexa.

The Moto X4 costs $399.99 but you can get it on installment via Affirm for $22.22 per month for 18 months with no interest (or in 6 or 12 months). You can also avail of the Moto Care Protection & Coverage for two years, 15 months, and one year for $119.99, $79.99, and $59.99, respectively.

