Motorola continues its celebration by announcing the Anniversary Sale. Most of the latest Moto phones are available with big discounts up to $150. It seems the Lenovo-owned company isn’t done yet and we expect similar price cuts and deals as the Android One Moto X4 is also now up for purchase at a discounted price. Actually, this is more of a Project Fi promotion since we’re talking about the Android One variant of the Moto X4.

The Android One Moto X4 is a mid-range smartphone. Project Fi carried the device as a replacement for the problematic Nexus 5X. The deal was earlier pulled out but the phone is back again on the Project Fi phone lineup. Howeer, this time, it’s powered by Android One.

If you live in the United States and are interested in trying Project Fi, you may check out the Moto X4 that is now priced $249 after a hundred fifty price drop. You are encouraged to buy a pair of Moto phones and get as much as $249 in service credits. The credits are enough to pay for the second unit so you can essentially get another Moto X4 phone for free.

To review, the Moto X4 comes equipped with a 1080p LCD display, dual 12MP cameras, Snapdragon 630 chipset, and the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Snag $249 in Fi credit when you buy 2 Moto X4s for your group. 👯‍ But the party doesn’t stop there—get $150 off a Moto X4 when you activate with Fi. 🎉https://t.co/EUZgrpu8Pw pic.twitter.com/XePXJMMdks — Project Fi (@projectfi) April 3, 2018

SOURCE: Project Fi