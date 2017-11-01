After a few weeks of being an Amazon Prime Exclusive offering and being delayed on Project Fi, the Android phone is also now available on Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H. The device was initially available on Amazon as an Android One phone but it’s now ready with the standard Android 7.1 Nougat. It’s unlocked which means you can use a SIM from any of the major carriers.

All three stores sell the smartphone for $399.99 which makes it to the mid-range category. The 4th-gen Moto X is available in Super Black with 4G LTE and 32GB onboard storage. To review the specs, the phone runs on an Octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and features a 5.2-inch LTPS IPS touchscreen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 12MP + 8MP rear-facing cameraS, microSD slot for memory expansion, a 16MP selfie camera for self-portraits and video, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery.

The phone boasts an IP68 rating so it can survive being underwater for up to half an hour and withstand some dust. We told you before the phone will arrive unlocked in the US so here it is now. You have many options where to buy the new Moto X4 but we suggest you hurry before they are sold out.

