Motorola is expected to announce the Moto X4 soon. The 2017 model of the Moto X has been part of the rumor mill for a few months already and we know it’s about to be unveiled. Teasers and leaks abound so we’re definite the phone will be out any day now. We’re not sure why most upcoming Motorola phones are being published before official launch but we’re curious as to how Motorola is making the new smartphone different or better from its predecessor.

Lenovo will reveal the Moto X4 in a few weeks but before the public laaunch, we now have an idea how it looks like as sighted on a promo material by the brand’s official distributor in Iran. It could be just a mistake but the secret is out.

The Moto X4 was outed on Instagram in a quick post. The image shows a round camera design. It may remind you of the Moto Z and any other Moto phones that rolled out this year. We can expect more colors to be available but you see here is the black version.

The phone comes equipped with a 5.2-inch screen, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 2.2GHz Octa Core processor, a dual camera setup, and a 3000mAh battery. The dual cam system is similar to what Lenovo installed on the Moto G5S Plus and the Moto Z2 Force.

As expected, there is no availability provided yet but at least we already know the device will be out in the Middle East. Europe and Asia may follow since Motorola has audience in the said regions.

VIA: Motorola Fans