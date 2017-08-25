We’ve learned about the Moto X4 even before 2017 started. We thought it would have very odd design choices and may no longer support Moto Mods. More images were leaked on Google+ and then a promo video before that recent leak from an official retail distributor. We know it’s coming real soon because the information just won’t stop from leaking.

After the Moto Z2 Force, expect the Moto X4 to be revealed by Lenovo. We have the full specs confirmed as the device recently hit the FCC. The Moto X4 is listed as the XT-1900-1 model, complete with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, Adreno 508, 5.2-inch screen with 1080 x 1980 Full HD resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (max of 256GB), and a non-removable 3000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, there’s the 16MP front-facing wide angle camera and 12MP dual cameras for RGB and Monochrome with PDAF. Other camera functions listed include HDR, Geo-tagging, Panorama, macro-mode, burst-mode, and slow-motion mode.

The standard connectivity options and sensors are available: WiFi, 3G WCDMA, 2G GSM, 4G LTE, GPS-GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.1. The phone will be available in Super Black, Glod, or Sterling Blue with a 350 euro price tag. We’re assuming this will be powered by Android Nougat but may also be updated to Android Oreo once ready.

