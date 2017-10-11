The Moto X4 by Motorola is the first ever Android One offering of Project Fi. We shared the good news a couple of weeks ago that the Moto X4 will be the first Android One phone in the United States. It’s also making another record as the first non-Google branded phone that will be sold on the network. It should be ready around this time but unfortunately, it will be delayed a bit. Those who placed their Moto X4 units are receiving email notifications that their phones will be ready in a few weeks time.

Reasons for the delay in shipment are production issues. Instead of the first week of October, the Moto X4 is expected to be delivered any day between October 18 and October 25. That will be a week from today so if you did place your order, stretch your patience some more.

A shipping confirmation will be sent once ready to ship out of the warehouse. If you are trading in your old phone, wait for your order first before you send in your old device.

Read the official message here:

Thanks for ordering a new Android One Moto X4 from Project Fi. A production delay has impacted the estimated ship date for your new device, and your device should now ship between 10/18 and 10/25. You’ll receive a separate shipping confirmation as soon as your order ships.

If you have already planned to trade in another device with your order, you’ll still have a full 30 days to send in your old phone after you receive your Android One Moto X4.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you again for your order. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our support team. We look forward to sending out your new phone as soon as we can! — Project Fi team

VIA: Android Police