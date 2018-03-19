Don’t be confused when you see the Nova 3e but this one is essentially the Huawei P20 Lite. New press renders have recently leaked. It’s a clear indication the new Huawei P phones are about to be announced. We’re counting the days until the 27th when the company is expected to announce the phones in a special event in Paris, France. The latest leak shows the Nova 3e as the Chinese variant of the Huawei P20 Lite. Yes, it’s one and the same.

The Huawei Nova 3e aka the P20 Lite is said to be available in Gold, Pink, Black, and Blue. You can see the dual rear camera setup in vertical orientation, rear fingerprint sensor, almost bezel-less display, and of course, the much-talked-about notch. The latter seems to be the latest trend in smartphones and we have a feeling the upcoming flagship devices from other OEMs will also have it. That despite the idea next-gen Essential Phone may no longer have a notch and the rumor Apple may be dropping the notch design.

Launch day of the Huawei P20 phones will be happening soon. We’ve seen quite a few teasers including a hands-on video, pre-order being open in Poland, the “See Brighter, See Closer” ads, images made public, pricing details, with no headphone jack, as well as, the 4000mAh battery and Always-on Display features on the P20 Plus. Price listed on a retail website is 2099 yuan which is about $332.

VIA: Prodetail.do