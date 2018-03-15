The Huawei P20 phones are almost ready. We’ve probably seen and heard dozens of features on the Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Plus (or P20 Pro). The official public launch is fast approaching so we’re expecting a barrage of related information. We’ve recently seen teaser ads that tell us the next-gen camera system of the P20 will let us “See Brighter, See Closer”. New photos were revealed after a bunch of images were also made public. Now we’ve got information that the phone, at least the Huawei P20 Lite, is listed for pre-order online with official product photos.

The Huawei P20 Lite has been pictured earlier with a notch and dual rear cams. Renders were leaked and sighted in the wild after reaching the FCC with 19:9 display and a 2900mAh battery.

This new Android smartphone is said to look more like an iPhone X because of the notch. We can’t disagree with that fact but it’s interesting to note it appears more like an iPhone X copycat than looking similar to a related model from the same OEM. It may be a Lite variant but the phone already comes with a dual rear camera setup on the top left location and rear fingerprint sensor in the middle. The notch is placed in front, at the center of the display.

Huawei’s P20 Lite is housed in an aluminum frame with rounded edges. Color options include Blue, Pink, and Black. Other features include a 5.84-inch IPS FullView 2.0 screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, possibly 16MP + 2MP rear cameras with Fusion Pixel technology, Face Unlock or face recognition, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3000mAh battery. The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

