New Android phones are coming this October. We’re highly anticipating for the Huawei Mate 20 series that includes the Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Several images and specs leaked and we know a few details about the smartphones. The Mate 20 phone may arrive with a front 3D camera while the Mate 20 Pro may come with a waterdrop notch and triple rear shooters. It will definitely receive Android 9 Pie once the update is available as per an EEC listing.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite went up for pre-order on Polish and German sites. The official reveal is happening on October 16 but before it happens, we’ve seen the Huawei Mate 20 pictured in the wild.

Together with the Mate 20 Pro, it will be unveiled soon with ‘higher intelligence’, AI Cinema, AI Zoom, and Underwater Mode. As for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the premium device is expected to arrive with a QHD+ screen, curved sides, notched display, and more pro features.

A couple of weeks ago, we also noted some accessories including phone cases, wireless charger, and an NM Card. The Huawei Mate P20 Pro will be ready in different color variants: Black, Blue, Dark Green, and Twilight.

We’re looking forward to the official announcement but for now, we’re learning details ahead. The Kirin 980 processor was once the highlight of a teaser. And now, we’ve got more details about the Huawei Mate 20–new items you probably didn’t know.

Here are the features and specs we know so far: 4200mAh battery with SuperCharge 2.0 technology, wireless charging, triple rear cameras, 24MP selfie shooter, 3D face unlock, AI smart zoom, and HiVision. The front-facing cam boasts of tracking (3D face unlock), auto-focus, and AI capabilities.

Of the three variants, we’re more excited about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro because it’s the more premium, therefore, more powerful. If that’s the case, then we can also expect excellent performance, perhaps even better than the Huawei P20 Pro.

A video teaser was recently shared on YouTube that presents the rear camera setup. We can definitely see the three cameras on the rear plus flash. The rectangular bump on the rear is where the cameras and flash are placed.

It is said to be the final Huawei Mate 20 teaser but I doubt nothing new will be released in the next couple of weeks.