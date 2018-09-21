Huawei is set to release the new Mate 20 series phones this coming October, just a few days after the ‘Made by Google’ event. We’re expecting next month will be more exciting as some of the most popular mobile brands in the world show off their latest products. As for the top Chinese OEM, it will roll out the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. There’s also the Huawei Mate 20 Lite but we’ve seen it already.

These phones with ‘Higher Intelligence‘ will be unveiled soon complete with those curved sides, notched display, and more pro features. The Huawei Mate 20 series has been teased several times. We know the Pro will have a QHD+ screen.

The Huawei Mate 20 was pictured in the wild before the official reveal while the Lite variant already went up for pre-order on German on Polish websites. The Huawei Mate 20 phones reached the EEC running Android 9 Pie.

The waterdrop notch and triple rear shooters can be expected on the Pro version, as well as, that front 3D camera. The phone may also arrive with a pair of wireless earbuds known this early as the Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro.

The Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro appears to be charged wirelessly. A small case is seen on top of a wireless charging and a Huawei phone which could mean the possibility of wireless charging. The pair of wireless earbuds may be charged just by placing its case on the back of the phone. It’s a first of its kind so we’re excited about Huawei’s latest mobile innovation.

We’re not really interested in audio quality but we believe it will be decent enough, thanks to the Hi-Res Wireless Audio protocol. Charging is made possible by Qi charging but you can also charge via a USB-C port. It may take up to two hours to charge with a cable and three hours wirelessly. As with most compatible audio accessories, this pair will support Google Assistant and offer noise reduction.

VIA: WinFuture