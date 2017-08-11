We heard about the idea he HTC U11 would get a mid-range variant as an ‘Ocean Life’ was tipped before. The U11 has been out since last May. We’ve got our hands on the device and it was soon declared as a new winner on DxOMark. Sales are still doing good and over the past few months, the phone has received more Edge Sense functions, software improvements, Alexa support, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

In Taiwan recently, the HTC U11 has gotten an update that brings 60fps video recording. As for this Ocean Life, it will be mid-range only so some of the specs are lower. It may also be called as the ‘HTC U11 Life’.

Possible features of the HTC U11 Life include the following: a 5.2-inch Full HD display, fingerprint sensor at the front, 16 MP Panorama Selfie camera, 16MP rear-facing camera (PDAF), Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB. The phone may be mid-range but it will have Edge Sense and IP67 rating.

HTC will release the U11 Life with a pair of HTC USonic earbuds. Maybe, just maybe, this one will not have a headphone jack. T-Mobile may be offering the HTC U11 Life exclusively but an unlocked version may also be available from HTC.com. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: Android Authority