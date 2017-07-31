The new HTC U11 only uses Bluetooth 4.2 but it can still be upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 via a software update. Not all Bluetooth 4.x can get the update but the HTC U11 supports such improvement. A recent FCC filing shows the possibility of the U11 getting this particular enhancement.

It’s no secret that new elements can be introduced with a simple update. You don’t even need to change hardware. Just download a new software version and you can enjoy new features especially when it comes to Android. Sighted on an FCC page is a reference that HTC can “enable Bluetooth 5.0 by software without any hardware change” with an update.

Bluetooth 5.0 is only found in some of the latest flagship phones like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. With Bluetooth 5.0, any device will have a longer range, higher transmission bandwidth, and lower power use as described.

It’s good that OEMs have started thinking of using Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity but it will also need Bluetooth 5.0-compatible accessories. We expect this standard to be available and become the standard soon.

HTC U11 mobile owners can expect to receive an alert or notification that a software update is available in the coming weeks. Watch out for it especially if you want the newest Bluetooth version.

VIA: AUSDROID