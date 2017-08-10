It was only a couple of days ago when we said the HTC U11 would get 60fps video recording soon. True enough, the day has come and HTC U11 users, at least those in Taiwan, can now download and get the said update. The new software version brings support for the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity plus the much-awaited 1080p 60FPS video recording capability.

The idea came to us with an official announcement via Twitter so HTC U11 owners quickly became excited. From 30fps (frames per second) recording, you can soon enjoy 60fps video recording on your mobile device. The original video recording capability is already good with 4K (2160p) at Full HD (1080p) resolutions but upgrading to 60fps will be better for video content creators.

The software update is now available in Taiwan. It delivers the latest Google security update, 1080P 60fps video recording support, firmware update, as well as, system stability enhancement. HTC Taiwan highly recommends that you connect to a reliable WiFi to get the software update, download, and install with no interruptions.

HTC also plans to roll out the update with 60fps video recording support to other countries in the coming months. Watch out for further announcements.

SOURCE: HTC Taiwan