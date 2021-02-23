We already know about Huawei’s Harmony OS aka Hongmeng OS but the top Chinese OEM has yet to make a big announcement. It’s almost ready for a wider release especially noW that the public knows about the Huawei MATE X2. The company’s new foldable phone will run on Hongmeng–and not Android. The HarmonyOS operating system will launch in April. That is about two months from today so we can expect finishing touches are being made. We believe Huawei is already on HarmonyOS 2.0 as we have seen the beta previously.

HarmonyOS Details

The Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by Harmony OS. Some people will say it’s really just Android but Huawei will beg to differ. A few weeks ago, we shared the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta was ready for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and Huawei P30.

As for the Huawei P50 Pro, it may run on EMUI with Android 11 aside from Harmony. Many people are saying Huawei Harmony OS is still based on Android OS. Hongmeng OS will be widely used this year not only on smartphones but also on other smart devices like the Honor Vision Smart TV.

Hongmeng OS Availability

Huawei announced the Harmony OS aka Hongmeng OS in 2019. Since we know Huawei’s situation not about to change anytime soon and the company knows it, the OEM needs to make major adjustments. We’ll know more about the HarmonyOS this coming April 2021. Watch out for the HUAWEI Mate X2 with Hongmeng OS.