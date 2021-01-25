If you own a Huawei P30 or a Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, you may want to bust them out and try installing a new OS. The HarmonyOS 2.0 beta is now available for the two phones from the top Chinese OEM. This is only the beta version so expect to encounter bugs and kinks here and there. Only a few Huawei phones can run it so if you have a Huawei device, watch out for any notification or you can always check your Settings for available software update.

The Huawei P30 and Mate 30 Pro 5G with HarmonyOS 2.0 beta will still have EMUI 11. It will still support Android apps although there may be limits in functions and features. But then we believe this one isn’t based on Android as per Huawei.

Yes, HarmonyOS supports Android apps and runs them but it’s not built from Android. It can be assumed Huawei really planned for this mobile platform. Android compatibility is important.

HarmonyOS 2.0 Beta Availability

HarmonyOS 2.0 beta will be coming to more Huawei devices as promised. It will include EMUI 11 so we can expect related updates will be made in the future. Interestingly, the upcoming Huawei P50 Pro may run on EMUI with Android 11 and not HarmonyOS but we’ll see.

As for the Honor group, we’re not sure if it will use HarmonyOS. We just know the newly-announced Honor View40 runs on Magic UI 4.0 which is still based on Android–Android 10.