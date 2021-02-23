D-Day has come for Huawei. No, it’s not shutting down. It’s not going anywhere despite the worsening situation. There is always hope especially for Huawei now that we’ve seen the new HUAWEI MATE X2. The top Chinese OEM has finally unveiled its next-gen foldable smartphone. Last week, we saw the teaser poster that presented an inward folding display. Several details have surfaced before today like the phone would be thinner, longer, and lighter and that it would have a dual selfie camera.

HUAWEI Mate X2 Design

Huawei will let you decide for yourself if you want to fold or unfold. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold has a worthy rival because the Mate X2 now has the same form factor. It’s an inward folding phone with an external display.

When folded, the phone is like any ordinary smartphone albeit a but thick. When opened or unfolded, an 8-inch screen with FullView Display greets you. Both screen offers a maximum of 00Hz refresh rate for preview with fluid flow.

The device offers a smoother unfolding experience with all the hinges available. Huawei describes it a multi-dimensional hinge made that takes advantage of innovative materials and forging techniques. The hinge isn’t that obvious, resulting to a more seamless fit and flawless look.

The HUAWEI Mate X2 doesn’t like straight. There is some wedge with the thinnest part measuring only 4.4mm. The device is light and allows a more comfortable grip.

HUAWEI Mate X2 Specs

The company has decided to release the Huawei foldable phone in several colors: Crystal Blue, Crystal Pink, Classic Black, and Classic White. The phone runs ons a 5nm Kirin 9000 5G chipset with AI processing and 24-core Mali-G78 GPU. The device already offers ultra-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6+ so you can be connected all the time.

When it comes to the imaging department, these sensors will work: 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, RYYB Telephoto6, 100x Digital Zoom, 2.5 cm Macro Lens. The Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera can capture everything even in environments with poor lighting.