The Huawei P50 phone series will still be released this 2021. This is something we already mentioned in November last year. Huawei is still very much in the mobile business although it can’t officially market that its phones run on Android. The US trade ban isn’t over and we highly doubt there will be a significant change anytime soon. It will be released in the first half of the year and will try to rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

No other information have been shared before but suppliers like LG Display and Samsung Display already mentioned it started preparing to supply to the Chinese OEM. A production schedule has been set. The device is also said to run on Kirin 9000 chipset just like the Huawei Mate 40 series.

Steve Hemmerstoffer is at it again. After sharing about the LG Stylus7 5G and the Moto G Stylus 2021 exclusive images, here is a rendered image of the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pro variant is believed to arrive with a large 6.6-inch screen. The phone will measure 159mm x 73mm.

Huawei P50 Pro: Still No Android

The upcoming Huawei P50 Pro still boasts a familiar design–one that comes with thin bezels and side curves. The selfie camera system is now dual compared to the single cam on the Huawei P40 Pro. A standard earpiece can be found now instead of a magnetic earpiece speaker system.

The Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro will not run Android OS officially. This means no Google Mobile Service. Instead, it will run on EMUI. We can also look forward to Harmony OS (Hongmeng) which we discovered is still based on Android OS.