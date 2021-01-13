Will Huawei be back in the Android game? Not that it has fully turned its back on the mobile platform but Huawei is believed to be officially using Android OS on the upcoming Huawei P50 and P50 Pro. The idea is according to a series of tweets that says a lot about the new flagship phones from the top Chinese OEM. The latter is still being hit by the US trade ban and we doubt the situation will change even with the new president.

Tech enthusiast Yash Raj Chaudhary (@hereYashRaj) said that Huawei is back with big news. The Huawei P50 Pro is said to run on Harmony OS for both the Chinese and global variants. The global model is listed with Android OS. Launch of the Kirin 9000 smartphones will happen later in Spring.

Our source also mentioned 8GB of RAM and the phone’s compatibility with Full Netcom, Mobile 5G, and Unico. The phone’s display will be OLED while storage capacity will be 128GB or 256GB. There is no mention of exact battery capacity but it will be non-removable and can support fast charging.

Regarding the use of Android OS, we can’t confirm this detail. Harmony OS 2.0 will run on the Huawei P50. We’re certain of that. As to the idea that it’s still based on Android, Huawei executive Wang Chenglu already said it’s not a copy of Android or even iOS.

Harmony OS vs. Android OS

Chenglu, Huawei’s consumer software division president, explained that they’ve been working on Harmony OS aka HongmengOS as early as May 2016. He also said that it can be used widely for the “Internet of Things”.

Huawei is set to release the P50 series in the first half of 2021. The phones will run on HarmonyOS. About 200 million HarmonyOS-powered devices are expected to be released this year. Hopefully, the company may even reach 300 to 400 million.