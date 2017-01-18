Android One is Google’s effort to bring super low cost and regularly updated Android phones to consumers. The brand is available in several developing markets like India, Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar. It may have originally started in emerging markets but Android One is also now available in the UK, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, and even Japan. You may ask why such affordable phones are needed in Japan but looks like Google is definitely expanding as it has reached the United States.

Google is said to be releasing Android One phones later this 2017 in the US as a way to strengthen the brand. Not that there are no budget-friendly smartphones in the American market but the Android One is different. It’s different in the sense that it is always up-to-date-. That means the updates are always on time. No need to wait long for software updates and wonder if and when they are arriving.

There’s no information yet what Android One phone will be first released in the US but sources are saying it could be LG. We’re interested to know when Android One will include the Daydream VR platform. It may be tough for some OEMs because of the minimum specs required for the platform. We’ll see.

VIA: The Information