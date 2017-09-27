We’re counting the days until the 4th of October when Google is scheduled to formally introduce the new Pixel 2 phones, Google Pixelbook, Google Home Mini, and Daydream View. We’ve featured a number of rumors and leaks about the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL already. So far, we know the phone will have an Always On ambient display with Android Oreo, Snapdragon 836 processor, as well as, Active Edge technology.

We’ve also seen some live photos, 3D renders, and even an HD concept video. The phones are rumored to ditch the headphone jack and looks like there is truth to it as per several sources. We just want to know if the phones will have dual stereo speakers to compensate for the absence of the headphone jack. And yes, it’s been confirmed that both phones will have that audio feature.

Some other features that have been confirmed before the official launch include the Portrait Mode in the Google Camera app, improved Pixel Launcher, and the new “Music Recognition” feature. In the Google Camera app, a new feature can focus on a person in frame and then blur out the background to produce a live portrait. The Pixel Launcher will show a search bar at the bottom. The phone is also said to recognize music playing nearby and will show on your lock screen. There’s also that Always on Ambient Display mode we mentioned earlier.

This is the first time we’re hearing about the “Music Recognition” feature that knows when music is playing nearby. It appears to be an “always listening” feature that will show on your lock screen. It can recommended more music to you if you’re the type who are always searching for new music to listen to. It’s just a rumor for now and we’re taking everything with a pinch of salt but this information is somehow believable.

The Music Recognition feature is separate from the Google Assistant but we’re guessing the latter will have something similar someday or at least integrate the feature. There’s the question of privacy but to be safe, you may want to disable this one.

VIA: XDA