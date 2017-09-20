Google must be very busy these days not just working on Android 8.0 Oreo updates but also for the new products that we’ve been anticipating. There’s the Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2, Google Pixelbook, and now these two: the Google Home Mini and the new Daydream View. We’ve got some information and images of the new Google devices and expect more will be shared before the official launch.

Google Home Mini

The Google Home will finally get a follow-up in a Mini form. It is something expected since the Amazon Echo has the Echo Dot. Google needs to have something smaller to rival the Alexa-powered Echo line. The Google Home Mini will function just the same but will definitely be smaller. Looking at the images below, you’d probably first think of football because of its shape. It comes in three colors: Coral, Charcoal, and Chalk.

Google Home Mini will not be wireless. Notice the wire at the back. We’re not sure if it can work while unplugged. Just like the Google Home, this one will be powered by the Google Assistant and able to play music, get the weather and news reports, ser reminders, or check your schedule. It will work as a smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant. As for the price, $49 sounds just about right.

Google Daydream View

There’s also the new Google Daydream View. There’s been some redesign but the latest VR headset is basically the same. Color options are Fog, Coral, and Charcoal that are almost similar to the Google Home Mini colors. It will be priced at $99 which is slightly more expensive than the first version.

The Google Home Mini and the Google Daydream View will be listed on the Google Store soon after the official launch next month.

