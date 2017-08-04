No headphone jack. That’s what most mobile industry watchers and enthusiasts dread. We know people who always ask if a new smartphone still features a 3.5mm audio jack because some OEMs have decided to ditch it. Apple made the idea popular with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus last year but Motorola did it first with the Moto Z. HTC then followed with the U Ultra, while Chinese OEM-branded phones such as LeEco Le S3 and Le Pro 3 and Gionee M2017 also arrived with the 3.5mm audio jack missing.

Samsung was once reported to be contemplating the removal of the said feature. Google is also rumored to be ditching headphone jack with Pixel 2. Stephen Hall of 9TO5Google tweeted he got a tip that the upcoming Pixel devices will no longer have the headphone jack. That is one interesting information because last year, Google made fun of Apple for doing so. It was a bold move for the Cupertino family and the other OEMs like Motorola, HTC, Gionee, and LeEco but now, other brands are considering the idea.

Watch the video below:

We’re assuming the Pixel XL 2 will look the same and the only difference is the size and some specs. There is no confirmation yet but we heard the two will be definitely thinner. It could be because of the headphone jack has been removed. The USB Type C port could be enough this time.

We’re really not sure about the direction Google and other companies are thinking. The idea can be annoying at times but we understand the advantages. Let’s wait and see if Google will finally give in to temptation.

VIA: Stephen Hall