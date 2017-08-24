Master Leakster Evan Blass knows when a new mobile device is about to be revealed. This time, it’s not just one but two–the second-generation Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. According to Blass, the two Google-branded smartphones will be equipped with Snapdragon 836 processor. The two will be the first set of devices that will be powered by the newest Qualcomm chipset that followed the SD 835.

The two new Pixels are also said to be announced on October 5. Information shared by @evleaks are believable because they almost, always turn out to be true. Much has been leaked about the new Pixel phones the past few months. We’ve also seen those rendered images and HD concept video that provided us the specs and features.

The Google Pixel 2 (2017) is said to come with a 5-inch AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, Gorilla Glass 4 display, 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, 12MP rear cam with 4K video capture and EIS, 8MP front-facing camera, 2770mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and the now standard USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, 3G, 4G LTE, and NFC. The phone may come with IP53 water and dust resistance rating.

As for the Google Pixel XL 2 (2017), the phone may have a 5.99-inch OLED screen, 2560 x 1440 resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 12MP rear shooter (also with 4K video and EIS), 8MP front-facing camera, and a bigger 3450mAh battery. Expect the same connectivity options, fingerprint scanner, and IP53 water and dust resistance.

VIA: @evleaks