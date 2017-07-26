Google is busy working on a number of new products and services. We’re anticipating for the official release of Android O and with the new platform version, we can expect new Pixel smartphones as well. The past few months, we’ve been hearing rumors, speculations, and early leaks about the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

Codenamed as the Taimen, Walleye, and Muskie, the three phones are now down to two as the 2nd-gen XL will be no more. The most recent leaks shared many important details including the 5.6-inch screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2560×1312 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128 onboard storage. Another list of specs was revealed recently together with rendered images.

The two Pixel phones have actually been rendered a number of times already but it’s only now that we’re seeing a more realistic video after the HD concept video. We know this set is more believable because they were shared by OnLeaks master himself Steve Hemmerstoffer.

The 360-degree video was based on factory CADs created by MySmartPrice. Nothing has been confirmed yet but the phones will have smaller bezels, rear fingerprint scanner, and a Snapdragon 836 processor. Don’t expect any 3.5mm audio jack here nor any no dual camera setup.

VIA: OnLeaks

SOURCE: MySmartPrice