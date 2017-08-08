Yesterday, we saw a rendered Google Pixel XL 2 being compared to the original Pixel XL. The two may have the same familiar design but they are different in many ways. Side-by-side, we were given an idea as to how the next-gen Pixel XL 2 will look like. This time around, we’ve got live photos to show you. There is no official confirmation from Google but the purported Pixel XL 2 was spotted in the wild as a dev unit.

It could also be a prototype but the stickers on the back tell us they’ve been ready for quite some time. The image is close to the render we showed you yesterday but there appears to be a glass panel.

The glass back is slightly curved on the sides. We can see the rear camera with two LEDs in the flash as with yesterday’s render. The phone is said to have a Laser autofocus as well. Of course, you cannot see the feature but we believe it’s there–inside or just below the flash.

Looking at the front panel, the Google Pixel XL 2 here looks like the earlier render. The long holes are for the earpiece and front-facing speakers. We can’t see it but the Pixel XL 2 is said to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack already.

VIA: GSMArena