At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy S8 sits on the throne for “most eye-catching Android smartphone”, with those sexy edges and large screen area. But don’t look now, Google might just give Samsung a run for its money with the Google Pixel 2. A new concept video has just come out, and we’re already drooling all over our screens looking at this.

Off the bat, allow us to mention that this is still just a concept video – YouTube channel Concept Creator got together the concept renders we’ve seen in the past few weeks and gave it a go with a tantalizing video. The Google Pixel is not supposed to be a sexy device, but if this video is anything to go by, I’ll be glad to accept how wrong we all have been.

The video shows us a more refined design for Pixel, with the trendy edge-to-edge display. It’s absolutely gorgeous. And then they used an absolutely delicious red color on the design, which made me pray to the Android gods that hopefully, just hopefully, Google will hear our cries and put out a red variant. The rumored specs are these, and remember, these are not official:

Google Pixel 2 (2017)

• Display: 5-inch 1080p AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 4

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 @2.45GHz

• RAM: 4GB

• Internal Storage: 32GB, 64GB

• Camera: 12MP back-facing camera with 4K video recording, EIS, 1.55um “big pixels” f/2.0, video stabilization

• Front-Camera: 8-megapixel

• Battery: 2770-mAh

• Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 3G, nanoSIM, NFC

• Additional: Fingerprint Scanner, IP53 water/dust resistance

Google Pixel XL 2 (2017)

• Display: 5.99-inch 2K (2560 x 1440) OLED by LG

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 @2.45GHz

• RAM: 4GB

• Internal Storage: 64GB, 128GB

• Camera: 12MP back-facing camera with 4K video recording, EIS, 1.55um “big pixels” f/2.0, video stabilization, dual-LED flash

• Front-Camera: 8-megapixel

• Battery: 3450-mAh

• Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 3G, nanoSIM, NFC

• Additional: Fingerprint Scanner, IP53 water/dust resistance

We still need to wait a few more months for the Google Pixel 2 to drop officially, but these images and videos are doing nothing to help us with our excitement.