Samsung has proudly announced something new on Bixby. The team behind it has introduced the Bixby Marketplace which is expected to change how mobile users experience Bixby. The virtual assistant from the South Korean tech giant isn’t exactly a favorite right now by the rest of the Android community or even just the loyal Samsung fans but it certainly has potential. It’s no Siri, Alexa, or the Google Assistant yet but it works. The company is building this ecosystem of smart products and services and Bixby comes in with comprehensive access.

With the Bixby Marketplace, searching for new services is now made easier. Search is simpler as you can also browse through individual Marketplace categories. Bixby Capsules can be discovered and enabled to be added to your Bixby mobile experience.

New capsules will be added so if you’re an app developer feel free to try them out. Send in your feedback and submit a review. Your ratings and comments will greatly help Samsung.

The Bixby app on your Galaxy smartphone must be updated to the latest version. You can start accessing the Marketplace from there. Head on to the settings to check: Bixby Voice Settings > About Bixby Voice > Update.

To review, Bixby has been around for almost two years now and has since been updated several times. We first mentioned that it would be pre-installed on the Galaxy S8 and would work with native apps. It showed up on the Samsung beta page. We learned about visual text recognition and item search capabilities.

Bixby AI can speak and understand many languages and more being added. It was officially announced and was integrated with a number of products and services. Bixby responds with the Bixby button which can also be re-mapped for other actions especially on Galaxy devices. There’s already the new Bixby 2.0 version. Bixby 3.0 is on the horizon but we’ll have to wait a bit.