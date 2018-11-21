At a recent developer conference held in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung Electronics focused on Bixby and presented the company’s vision for the virtual assistant. The artificial intelligence solution is expected to be enhanced and then expand as the South Korean tech giant releases an AI development kit and opens the Bixby Marketplace. The latter is where mobile users can search for new AI apps and functions while the dev kit allows developers to come up with new applications and programs.

Samsung AI division’s head Chung Eui-suk shared important details during the tech event. He mentioned the next Bixby version will be available but it’s not certain if it will be called Bixby 3.0.

The company may be giving it a new name but at this point, it’s not significant. What’s more interesting is the fact Samsung will install the next Bixby in the foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy foldable phone will have the next-gen Bixby. We’re assuming the Galaxy S10 phones will also have the AI assistant.

Samsung’s very own AI software will be upgraded soon, hopefully, with more useful features. The Bixby isn’t exactly the smartest and most feature-reach assistant in the mobile industry today but we want to see how it will make the most of the Infinity Flex Display technology.

Bixby 3.0 is expected to be available in more Samsung devices and smart home products. Hopefully, Bixby will have a wider reach once the foldable phone is ready.

Samsung plans to have Bixby installed in all of its products by the year 2020. The tech giant is also said to invest some $22 billion in research and development for AI technologies. At the moment, Samsung has seven AI labs around the world including those in Cambridge, Moscow, San Francisco, and Toronto.

VIA: TheInvestor