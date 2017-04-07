The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus both feature Bixby. It was confirmed before the duo was unveiled and we soon learned that it isn’t an ordinary voice assistant. It is an AI feature that shows an intelligent interface that can be trained on how to respond to your actions. Bixby learns from you and remembers how you interact so in the future, it can automatically or quickly act on something that you’ve done before.

Take note that this is very much different from the Samsung Assistant. It is more like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa but it brings a deeper experience according to Samsung because it boasts of three important priorities from cognitive tolerance to context awareness and completeness.

We have yet to try Bixby in a longer period of time but some people were already able to go around it. One redditor (Homeguy123) was even able to remap the Bixby to launch another app as shown off in the video below:

We’re guessing the Google Assistant (Google Now) isn’t the only app the Bixby button can open. It can launch other similar apps or functions like Bluetooth or WiFi among others.

Some commentors shared how one tool, an app called ‘All in one Gestures’ is able to hide the soft keys and change the supported gestures of your phone. And of course, someone from the XDA Developers group went ahead to share instructions on how to remap the Bixby Button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8.

Here are the steps:

Download All in one Gestures from the Google Play Store When asked about granting access to modify system setting, please do so to remap the button. Launch the app and swipe to the left screenn. Select Hard Keys> Enable> Enable All in one Gestures’ Accessibility Service You will be directed to the Accessibility Settings screen then go down to look for Services> All in one Gestures. Toggle OFF or ON. In this case, choose OFF. Proceed to Custom Keys> Add Custom key. A dialog box will appear. Press on the Bixby button Click the Back button to go back to the app. Choose ‘Add’ as you see a 4-digit code. You will then see the code under the Custom Keys tab where you can choose the action you want using the Bixby button.

VIA: Reddit