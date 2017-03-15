The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 wasn’t delayed in the same manner as the Galaxy S8 but it did take the company some time to release the new Android tablet. We first heard about the device last August but it was pushed to 2017. As early as January, the tablet surfaced at GFXBench and then we soon learned it would be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress. Invites were soon sent out and we were teased that it would arrive with an S-Pen Stylus.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 was leaked and shown off before the official launch. It was also seen reaching the NCC in Taiwan. We finally got our hands on one and thought that Samsung redeemed the Android tablet game once more.

We’re really curious about this Galaxy Tab S3 and we’re excited to know when it will be ready and available in the United States. No need to wait long because Best Buy has just listed the product. It’s still not available for shipping yet but at least we know it’s arriving very soon from the website. We know other retailers may also carry the tablet but so far, we only know Best Buy.

Specifically listed on the site is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7″ 32GB Black model (SM-T820NZKAXAR). It comes with a $599.99 price tag. Steep for an Android tablet but this is usually the price of high-end tablets.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features Android 7.0 Nougat, 9.7-inch screen with 2048 x 1536 resolution, 32GB onboard storage plus microSD slot, quad-core processor, 5MP front-facing camera, 13MP autofocus rear camera, and a pressure-sensitive S Pen.

