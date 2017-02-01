Samsung isn’t expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017 because the company is delaying it for an April launch. We heard it will be available at the tech event but won’t be shown off publicly. We’re guessing the phone will be demonstrated for a select few execs and suppliers. Instead of the Galaxy S8, the brand is said to introduce a new flagship tablet–the Galaxy Tab S3 which was recently sighted on GFXBench.

The South Korean tech giant earlier confirmed the Galaxy Tab S3’s presence at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It’s something we’ve been waiting for since last year. If you’re looking for a new tablet to use, then you may consider and wait for the Galaxy Tab S3.

Here are the specs and features we know so far: 9.6-inch display, 2048 x 1535 pixel resolution, 32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 820 CPU, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front-facing cam. Tablet will be available in WiFi and variants.

As expected, the invite was quickly sent to the press. At the MWC, on February 26, 7PM (CET), Samsung will unveil new products in a special media event. We’re assuming the teaser is for the Galaxy Tab S3.

We have no doubts this is for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 but let’s just wait and see.